Swiss Army Aggie: Wydermyer Growing into Dangerous Weapon for A&M

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M Tight End Jalen Wydermyer has become a big player in the Texas A&M offense in more ways than one this year.

“He’s been a big cog for us,” A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He was a huge part of our running game the other day. Then he caught those big — I think he had three third down catch. He had five catches total, three I’m on third down.”

Wydermyer has a basketball background and his athleticism was obvious to Fisher very quickly.

“I really saw big long athlete,” Fisher said. “He was going to be a big guy, very fluid, great acceleration, ball skills, balance, body control and he was a really good basketball player.”

Wydermyer is more than just a threat in the passing game. He has been big for the Aggie run game in 2020 as well.

“I feel a lot more aggressive [As a run-blocker],” he said. “Blocking is pretty much confidence. I’m big so I got to start using my big body to hit people.”

Jalen’s unique skill set allows his coach to keep him on the field in any situation.

“A lot of guys today become the the athlete or the blocker,” Fisher said. “It’s hard to get a guy that can do both and likes to do both. And he’s learning to do that.”

His growth does not stop when he leaves the facility though. Wydermyer is roommates with sophomore defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and the two are constantly pushing each other.

“We push each other,” Leal said. “When we’re in practice, I get after him just like he tries to get after me every single day. We just try to make each other better.”

Wydermyer leads the Aggies with 10 catches on third downs through 3 games this season.