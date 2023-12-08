SYRACUSE, NY (FOX 44) — The announcement of Elijah Robinson’s departure to the Orange to join forces with Francis Brown at Syracuse finally became officially official on Friday.

Robinson donned the maroon and white for six seasons, while serving as Texas A&M’s defensive line coach for the previous four seasons and being named interim head football coach following the firing of Jimbo Fisher.

Robinson will continue to serve out his interim head coaching tag for the Aggies final game of the season in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State.

During his time in College Station, Robinson bolstered an Aggies defense that excelled against the run. Texas A&M ranked 17th nationally in rushing defense in 2023, finishing the regular season third in the FBS in sacks per game (3.5) and ninth in total defense, allowing just 295 yards per game.