COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Southeastern Conference named former Temple Wildcat and current Texas A&M Linebacker Taurean York SEC Freshman of the Week after a stellar defensive performance helped lead the Aggies past Auburn, 27-10 in week four.

York tallied a career-high and team-high 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and his first collegiate sack in the Aggies win over the Tigers.