TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Temple senior linebacker Tauren York now has his college destination picked out, as he committed to Texas A&M on Monday night.

York had initially committed to Baylor back in February, but decommitted from the Bears last week following the firing of defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

This past season, he recorded 120 total tackles, with 16 of them resulting in a loss of yardage. As a result, he was named district defensive MVP for a third straight season.

York will sign with the Aggies on Tuesday and will enroll at A&M in January.