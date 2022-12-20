TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday afternoon, Temple High School held a signing ceremony for Wildcat standout Taurean York, as he readies to move on to Texas A&M.

York committed to the Aggies on Monday night, after he decommitted from Baylor last week following the firing of defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

"The atmosphere you have on gameday, hearing 107,000 people cheering you on through thick and thin, you can't beat things like that"



During his career with the Wildcats, he was one of the best defensive players in the state, as he racked up 435 career tackles, while also earning district defensive MVP honors in three straight seasons.

York will be an early enrollee at Texas A&M and will start school in January.