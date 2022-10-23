COLUMBIA, SC (FOX 44) — Another week, another close game falling just short of a win for the Aggies.

Texas A&M entered Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday 8-0 against South Carolina all-time. The Gamecocks were eager to get in that win column.

Xavier Legette took the opening kickoff 100 yards to put South Carolina on top and they never looked back, jumping out to an early 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Haynes King and the Aggies didn’t back down, pulling to within three before the break.

Both teams traded scores in the second half and Aggies freshman Connor Weigman saw his first game action after King left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.

The Aggies made a furious comeback in the late stages, with Randy Bond drilling a 28-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the game to pull within a score.

Texas A&M then recovered the subsequent onside kick to get one final heave to the endzone for Weigman, but he was hit when the ball was released causing the hail-mary attempt to fall short.

A&M falls to 3-4 on the season and moves on to take on No. 7 Ole Miss at home on Saturday, October 29th at 6:30 p.m.