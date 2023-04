COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The A&M secondary got a little stronger on Tuesday, as the Aggies added Boston College defensive back transfer Josh DeBerry.

What’s a kid from Michigan doing in College Station…Nothing but God. Committed ❕#GigEm pic.twitter.com/nm4jBBJqdu — Joshua DeBerry (@j_deberry21) April 18, 2023

DeBerry spent four seasons with the Eagles and in that time he recorded 154 tackles, including 14 for loss, to go along with four intereptions.

He chose the Texas A&M over offers from other Power 5 schools such as Arkansas, Ole Miss and Wisconsin.