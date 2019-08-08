Texas A&M and Kellen Mond Will Have a Wealth of Weapons in 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kellen Mond returns to lead the Aggie offense in 2019 and while he lost two of his biggest weapons in Jace Sternberger and Trayveon Williams, but the A&M offense is in good hands, literally.

The Aggies return their top-5 wide receivers from last year led by junior Quartney Davis who caught 45 balls for 585 yards and seven touchdowns. They also bring back Jhamon Ausbon, Kendrick Rogers and Camron Buckley.

Ausbon said he expects multiple 1,000 yard receivers to come out of that group, because their meticulous practice habits.

“It starts with practice,” he said. “I think that coach Fisher tries to make it like a last play of the game, each rep and treating it like that, so you will come out and play extremely hard and be consistent. And we have a drop target total throughout the whole camp so you can see how many times we’re targeted [and how many times we] completed it, and each day you see that.”

As far as how they plan to replace Williams at running back it will be difficult but jack-of-all-trades running back Jashaun Corbin could fill in a lot of that void.

“Coach Fisher likes guys you can do everything,” Corbin said. “As far as running the ball, catching the ball, I will return, pass Pro, just being a high IQ guy. I feel like I can play a big role in this offense and for this team.”

Fisher said it’s a dream to coach a guy like Corbin.

“I mean if he makes a mistake, it’s a once in a blue moon,” Fisher said. “He does things right, a great character, just just a joy to coach. Football means a lot to him.”