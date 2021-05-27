Texas A&M Announces 1st Three Kick Off Times for 2021 Football Season

Texas A&M fans wave 12th Man towels in the student section of Kyle Field during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas A&M Athletics Press Release:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Football will kick off the highly anticipated 2021 season at 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPNU against Kent State, at 2:30 p.m. (CT) against Colorado at Empower Field in Denver and hosts New Mexico at 11 a.m. (CT) on SEC Network in week three, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.

The Aggies enter the 2021 season on an eight-game win streak including a thrilling victory over No. 13 North Carolina in the 87th annual Orange Bowl, to finish the 2020 season 9-1 and ranked No. 4 by both the AP and Coaches Poll. It marks A&M’s second-highest finish in the AP Poll and highest since 1939, when the Aggies won the national championship. In addition, the No. 4 ranking is Texas A&M’s second top-five finish since joining the SEC in 2012 and marked the third time that Fisher has finished inside the top-five in his career.

The season-opener will mark the first time for the Aggies and Golden Flashes to face off on the gridiron, while A&M holds a 4-0 record all-time against the Lobos. Colorado owns a 6-3 mark against the Aggies dating back to the 1995 season.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets or call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE (888-992-4443) to explore all available ticketing options to attend one or more of the Aggies’ seven home games this fall. Additionally, fans can fill out the form on this page and a 12th Man Foundation representative will contact them to discuss ticketing options.

