Texas A&M Announces Name, Image and Likeness Program Called ‘AMPLIFY’

Texas A&M Athletics Press Release:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics is enhancing its commitment to its student-athletes with the creation of “AMPLIFY,” an innovative and comprehensive Name, Image and Likeness program designed to equip Aggie student-athletes with tools and training to maximize their brand and platform.

“As we enter a new era in college sports, Texas A&M has the grand ability to be a leader in the name, image, and likeness space so that we can support our student-athletes at the highest level,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Our new AMPLIFY platform provides Aggie athletes with the right tools and resources so that they are educated, well-informed and can capitalize to their full potential. Our job is to put our student-athletes in the best position for success on and off the fields of play, and AMPLIFY helps them reach their goals.”

AMPLIFY will serve Texas A&M student-athletes with best-in-class education and resources related to personal branding, networking, finance, media training and more. Specific programs and topics include:

Building Your Digital Brand

Financial workshops

Effective Networking

Evaluating Job Opportunities and Negotiating Offers

Mock Job Interviews

Understanding the Aggie Network and Lettermen’s Association

Social Media Audit and Analysis

INFLCR Best Practices

Creating Custom Content for Your Brand

Texas A&M is expanding key partnerships to give the AMPLIFY program best-in-class tools and resources. Texas A&M’s existing relationship with INFLCR, the leading brand-building platform for student-athletes, will be expanded to INFLCR+, giving Aggie student-athletes access to the entire INFLCR suite of services.

COMPASS, a fully integrated education and compliance solution developed by CLC, the nation’s leading trademark licensing company, and Game Plan, the premier provider of athlete education, will deliver interactive legal, compliance and best-practices education as well as serve as the NIL deal disclosure and monitoring hub for student-athletes and staff.

With the recent creation of 12th Man Creative, the dedicated branding, digital and social media group, Texas A&M Athletics has doubled-down on its commitment to competing on the vast digital playing field. Aggie student-athletes now have more access to world-class photography, social media professionals, and state-of-the-art social monitoring tools than possibly any other NCAA program in the country. When any eventual NIL legislation passes, the AMPLIFY foundation already has been laid to serve Aggies and aid them in building their brands.

As members of the Southeastern Conference, Texas A&M and its student-athletes enjoy the spotlight of the nation’s premier athletics conference. The highly-successful SEC Network reaches an estimated 70 million subscribers in the United States and has a global reach with availability in 50 countries. Through Texas A&M Athletics’ commitment to the state-of-the-art 12th Man Productions video group, nearly every Aggie home event can be seen live on SEC Network.

Texas A&M student-athletes can connect with business leaders and influential community members in the University’s loyal alumni network, or the Aggie Network, which recently surpassed the 500,000 mark in total number of former students. More than 100,000 former students are located less than 100 miles away from B-CS in Houston, and Texas A&M leads the nation for most graduates serving as CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.

Texas A&M University’s location, in the epicenter of the Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston triangle, gives its student-athletes access to more than 18 million Texans and five of the nation’s 12 largest cities within a three-hour drive.

About INFLCR Plus

INFLCR’s NIL team assists college athletic departments in the implementation of content, compliance, and recruiting strategies to support athletics programs navigating new challenges and dynamics coming from eventual student-athlete Name, Image, and Likeness commercial activities. INFLCR’s Plus offerings equip athletics staff with the software, assets, and guidance to maximize their messaging to potential recruits, while providing unique insights for current student-athletes looking to build their brands and benefit from future NIL opportunities.

As more and more athletic departments launch custom NIL programs at their institutions, INFLCR’s NIL team works to make each program unique while providing technology, resources, and support aimed at providing best-case scenarios for student-athletes who will soon look to participate in monetization activities or better market themselves for career opportunities from their NIL.

About INFLCR

INFLCR is the leading content and compliance software platform for college athletic programs, educating and preparing staff and student-athletes for new opportunities and guidelines from upcoming NIL legislation, all powered by best-in-class content delivery via the INFLCR mobile app. INFLCR works with more than 1000 collegiate and professional sports teams with a network of over 35,000 athlete users. Visit www.inflcr.com for more information.

About Game Plan

Game Plan’s comprehensive software platform integrates mobile-first eLearning as well as virtual mentorship and career services, uniquely designed for athletic organizations. Game Plan has over 275 athletic organizations with over 200,000 courses completed yearly. ItsOur eLearning courses provide student-athletes ultimate access and flexibility while equipping both athletics departments and the conference office management tools and insight to ensure outstanding experiences and outcomes. To learn more about Game Plan, please visit wearegameplan.com.

About CLC

CLC is the nation’s leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of Learfield IMG College, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.

About Texas A&M Athletics | Home of the 12th Man:

One of the most successful Athletics Departments in the nation, Texas A&M ranked No. 15 in the most recent Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings and is one of eight Division I institutions nationally to finish in the top 20 of the prestigious ranking of athletics success for at least 13 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.12thMan.com.

About Texas A&M University:

Texas A&M University, the flagship university within the Texas A&M University System, is a tier-one research institution with nearly $1 billion in research grants and more than 69,000 students. The President of Texas A&M University has strategic oversight for campuses in College Station and Galveston, TX and Doha, Qatar. We include The Health Science Center with the College of Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmacy, as well as The Texas A&M School of Law and Mays Business School. For more information, go to www.tamu.edu.