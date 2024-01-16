COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Texas A&M Athletics will now be in search of a new person to lead the department, as Ohio State hired the Ross Bjork as its new athletic director on Tuesday.

We're welcoming a new athletics director this summer! Ross Bjork will begin his tenure at @OhioStAthletics on July 1. We're looking forward to all he will accomplish as part of Buckeye Nation! ⭕️🙌https://t.co/HeMk2xpOr8 — Ohio State (@OhioState) January 16, 2024

Bjork will make the move to Columbus following a little less than four years as the Aggies’ AD, coming to College Station from Ole Miss in 2019.

During his time at Texas A&M, Bjork has hired a new head football and baseball coach, along with finding a replacement for Hall of Famer Gary Blair, after he retired in 2022.

He also was present during the time in which the school extended Jimbo Fisher’s contract in 2021, which led to a record $77.5 million buyout when he was fired in November.