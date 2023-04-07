AUBURN, AL (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Baseball team picked up its second straight SEC series win on Friday, as the Aggies beat Auburn 12-6 in the second game of a doubleheader.

That followed a 10-9 loss in game one of the day, in which both teams traded the lead early, before the Tigers pulled away, despite a late push from A&M.

In game two, Jim Schlossnagle’s team once again got off to a quick start, but on this occasion, Texas A&M kept Auburn at arms length for the entire contest.

With the win, the Aggies improve to 20-12 on the season and 5-7 in conference play. They’ll next be in action on Tuesday, April 11th when they host UTSA at 6:00 pm.