COLLEGE STATION, TX — Texas A&M played the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the second round of the College Station regional, and the Aggies won 9-6. Texas A&M set the tone early, taking a 4-0 lead in the top of the first. Louisiana took the lead in the bottom of the third 5-4, but the aggies finished strong, scoring in the final three innings to win 9-6.