COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The road to the 2022 College World Series for the Texas A&M Baseball team runs through Blue Bell Ballpark, as the Aggies are the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

#5 NATIONAL SEED



⚾️@AggieBaseball⚾️#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/xeAjyFzRQr — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 30, 2022 Texas A&M will host a regional as well this upcoming weekend, with the Aggies as the top-seed, TCU as the No. 2 seed, Louisiana as the third seed and Oral Roberts as the No. 4 seed.

With the addition of the Horned Frogs, Aggie Head Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle will have the possibility to face the school where he coaches from 2006-21.

A&M will open up its run in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, June 3rd at 1:00 against the Golden Eagles of Oral Roberts.