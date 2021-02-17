Texas A&M Baseball Moves Series Opener to Saturday

LIVE NOW /
Texas A&M

by: Thomas Dick

Texas A&M Athletics Press Release:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball has postponed Friday’s season-opener against Xavier due to inclement weather and the contest will be played as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Aggies and Musketeers will meet in game one at 2 p.m., followed by the second game approximately 30 minutes after completion.

The finale of the series remains a noon start on Sunday.

For information on ticket polices refer to the following 12th Man Foundation page –  https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/ticket-policies/index.html#baseball

