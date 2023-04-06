AUBURN, AL (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Baseball team continued to creep closer to .500 in conference play on Thursday as the Aggies beat Auburn 9-5 in game one of their weekend series.

It was A&M that struck first in the contest, as Ryan Targac’s second inning single scored Trevor Werner to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead.

Jim Schlossnagle’s team would take a 2-0 lead before Auburn responded with a five-run inning, capped off by a two-run double by Cooper McMurray to give the Tigers a 5-2 lead.

From there, it was all Aggies, as they score the final seven runs of the game, with Werner delivering a three-run home run in the seventh inning to give his team the lead for good.

With the victory, A&M improves to 19-11 on the season. Game two of the series against Auburn is set for Friday, April 7th at 1:00 pm.