Texas A&M Baseball Reveals 2021 Schedule

Texas A&M coach Rob Childress watches from the dugout during the fourth inning of a Southeastern Conference NCAA college baseball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Texas A&M Athletics Press Release:

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M baseball announced the SEC portion of its 2021 slate as part of the league’s schedule rollout Tuesday afternoon.

The Aggies’ 30-game league ledger opens with a road trip to Gainesville to play the Florida Gators on March 19-21.

The Maroon & White open SEC home action March 26-28 when they host the Georgia Bulldogs on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Texas A&M also hosts SEC series versus Alabama (April 9-11), Tennessee (April 23-25), Ole Miss (May 7-9) and LSU (May 20-22).

The Aggies other road SEC series are at Missouri (April 1-3), Arkansas (April 16-18), Mississippi State (April 30-May2) and Auburn (May 14-16).

All SEC series are Friday-Sunday with the exception of Texas A&M’s series at Missouri and home set against LSU which are Thursday-Saturday gatherings. ESPN has the option to move series to Thursday-Saturday.

All game dates and time are subject to change.

The SEC Tournament is slated for May 25-31 at the Hoover Met.

The remainder of the 2021 schedule is expected to be released later in the week with opening day scheduled for Friday, February 19.

2020 SEC SCHEDULE

3/19-21 at Florida

3/26-28 GEORGIA

4/1-3 at Missouri

4/9-11 ALABAMA

4/16-18 at Arkansas

4/23-25 TENNESSEE

4/30-5/2 at Mississippi State

5/7-9 OLE MISS

5/14-16 at Auburn

5/20-22 LSU

++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Blue Bell Park will utilize a reduced capacity, distanced seating model for the 2021 season. Season ticket holders will receive communication from the 12th Man Foundation regarding their ticketing options this season. Additional ticketing information will be released as details are finalized. – aTm –