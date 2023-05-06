COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Baseball team bounced back from Friday loss to fourth-ranked Florida by run ruling the Gators on Saturday afternoon.

The Aggies got out to an early lead in the game on a Hunter Haas solo shot in the third, but then really took control of the game with an eight run fourth inning.

Meanwhile, on the mound, the Aggie pitching staff worked around six walks to hold the Florida offense to just two runs of its own.

A&M will now have a chance to earn a series win over the Gators, with the final game of the weekend slate set for Sunday, May 7th at 1:00 pm.