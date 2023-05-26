HOOVER, AL (FOX 44) — For a second straight season, the Texas A&M Baseball team is headed to the SEC Tournament Semifinals, after the Aggies beat LSU 5-4 on Friday afternoon.

For the first time during their time in Hoover, it wasn’t the Aggies who scored first, but they came back from both 1-0 and 3-1 deficits to pick up a key victory.

On the second occasion it was a Hunter Haas who hit a three-run home run to left to put A&M up for good. The win is the eighth this season for Jim Schlossnagle’s team when it trailed in the sixth inning or later.

Next up for the Aggies is a tournament rematch with Arkansas, who beat A&M earlier this week in extra innings, with first pitch scheduled for Saturday, May 27th at noon.