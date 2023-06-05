STANFORD, CA (FOX 44) –The Texas A&M Baseball team came up just short of a second straight trip to the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament, as the Aggies lost to No. 8 Stanford in a winner-take-all game.

Final: Stanford 7, Texas A&M 1 pic.twitter.com/K487yEutY5 — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 6, 2023

The Aggies took an early lead in the contest, as Jace LaViolette put his team up 1-0 in the top of the second inning with a solo shot.

From there, the Cardinal responded instantly with a Braden Montgomery solo home run in the bottom of the frame. They then took the lead in the bottom of the fifth and led the rest of the way.

With the loss, A&M finishes the season with a 38-27 record.