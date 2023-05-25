HOOVER, AL (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Baseball’s team stay at the SEC Baseball Tournament will continue as the Aggies beat South Carolina in a Thursday elimination game.

For a third straight game, it was A&M which got off to a quick start, as the Aggies scored four runs in the first four innings to take an early lead.

From there, Jim Schlossnagle and company would lean on their starting pitcher, as Justin Lamkin was excellent, throwing seven scoreless innings while striking out nine.

With the win, A&M will advance to take on LSU. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, May 26th at 3:00 pm.