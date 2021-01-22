Texas A&M Baseball to Participate in 2021 Round Rock Classic

Texas A&M’s Logan Sartori (8) bats against Miami (Oh) during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies received their game times and opponents for the second annual Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond. The Aggies are one of four teams featured at the three-day, six-game tournament from Feb. 26-28, 2021.

Texas A&M faces the Baylor Bears, Oklahoma Sooners and Auburn Tigers at the tournament.

The Maroon & White will play in the 6 p.m. feature presentation on Friday and Saturday against Baylor and Oklahoma, respectively. They cap off the tournament Sunday with an 11 a.m. game against Auburn.

Texas A&M and Baylor have become regular acquaintances on the in-season tournament circuit with games as part of the Shriners Classic at Minute Maid Park (2015, ‘17 & ’19) and the Frisco College Classic (2018). The teams also squared off in the 2017 NCAA Houston Regional with the Aggies prevailing, 8-5, on their College World Series run. The Aggies own a 184-135-4 edge in the all-time series and they are winners of four of the last five meetings.

The Aggies and Sooners have not faced off since the Maroon & White departed the Big 12 Conference for the greener pastures of the SEC. Texas A&M swept the last series the teams played in 2012. The game serves as a rubber match with the all-time series knotted at 36-36.

Auburn was the team Texas A&M was slated to face the weekend the 2020 campaign was shut down. The teams have enjoyed entertaining pitching duals in the last few years with notable outings by the likes of John Doxakis, Brigham Hill and Mitchell Kilkenny for the Aggies and Casey Mize and Tanner Burns for the Tigers. The Aggies own a 13-9 edge in the all-time series with all the meetings coming since A&M joined the SEC.

All games are set to broadcast live via FloSports.

The Round Rock Classic is set to host fans at a reduced capacity of approximately 3,500 attendees. Due to attendance restrictions and in order to uphold current Covid safety procedures and recommended guidelines, each game will be sold individually. Advanced tickets for the 2012 Round Rock Classic are available at www.RoundRockClassic.net.





2021 Round Rock Classic Schedule



Friday, Feb. 26 Auburn vs. Oklahoma 12 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Baylor 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 Baylor vs. Auburn 12 p.m. Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28 Auburn vs. Texas A&M 11 a.m. Oklahoma vs. Baylor 5 p.m.



