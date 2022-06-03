Texas A&M University Press Release

By: Thomas Dick

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies continue winners bracket play at the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship College Station Regional on Saturday, hosting the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. First pitch on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is slated for 6:06 p.m.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Aggies are the No. 5 overall seed in the tournament, their first top-8 seed since 2016.

Austin Bost has emerged as the Aggies top hitter the last 26 games as the Maroon & White have rolled to an 20-6 mark, their best stretch of the season. Since the Aggies’ series finale against Kentucky, Bost has raked to the tune of a .423 batting average (41-for-97) with a .517 on-base percentage and .711 slugging percentage. Over the span, Bost has 31 runs, eight doubles, six home runs, 26 RBI and 20 walks. He has hits in 23 of the 26 games, including 12 multi-hit efforts. The stretch includes a four-hit game and four three-hit performances. During the run, Bost’s batting average has ballooned from .299 to .358. He clubbed a home run and accounted for four RBI in the regional opener against Oral Roberts.

The Aggies have smashed 75 home runs during the 2022 campaign. It marks Texas A&M’s highest dinger tally since hitting 85 during the 2009 campaign. The Maroon & White only hit the 70-tater mark one other time since 2009, hitting 70 in 2015.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges have swiped 76 bases this season. It marks the Aggies’ highest stolen base mark since registering 85 in 2013.



Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is hosting its 12th NCAA Regional. The Maroon & White have won the title in seven of the previous regionals they have hosted. The Aggies have won five of the last six regionals they have hosted, including going back-to-back in 2015 and ’16.