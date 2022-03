NEW YORK, NY — The Texas A&M Aggies are on to the championship game of the 2022 NIT Tournament after they took down Washington State 72-56.

Quenton Jackson led all scorers in the game with 18 points, and was one of three Aggies to score in double figures in the game.

The win marks the fourth by 10 points or more for Texas A&M in this tournament.

Buzz Williams’ team will look to take home a title when A&M faces off with Xavier in the NIT Championship game on March 31st at 6:00 pm.