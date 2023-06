COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Texas A&M announced on Thursday the Aggies are Bahamas bound in August in exhibition games to prepare for the 2023-24 season.

The Aggies will play three international games from August 7th-August 10th in the Atlantis Imperial Ballroom.