COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Basketball team officially added a tough nonconference test to its schedule for the upcoming season, as the Aggies will take on Boise State.

That game will take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth as part of the Battleground 2K22 basketball event, which will also feature a matchup between Houston and St. Mary’s.

This will be the first ever matchup between the two basketball programs.