FAYETTEVILLE, AR (FOX 44) — Weather made the trip to Arkansas tougher than normal for the Texas A&M Basketball team, and when the Aggies got there, the Razorbacks made things difficult on the court in an 81-70 loss.

Final from Arkansas.



Back in Reed Saturday. pic.twitter.com/XbGGVvamOz — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 1, 2023

The game was one that Arkansas had control of from the opening tip, as the Aggies trailed from start to finish, on their way to just their second loss in SEC play.

Despite not getting the result they wanted on the scoreboard, three different Aggies finished in double figures in Fayetteville. Henry Coleman III and Wade Taylor IV both finished with a team high 18 points, while Tyrece Radford added 17 as well.

The big difference in the game was the scoring outputs off the bench, as Arkansas got 17 points from its reserves, while the A&M bench didn’t score at all.

With the loss, Buzz Williams’ team falls to 15-7 on the season. The Aggies will next be in action on Saturday, February 4th when they host Georgia at 7:30 pm.