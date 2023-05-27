HOOVER, AL (FOX 44) — The magical run for the Texas A&M Baseball team continued in Hoover on Saturday, as the Aggies beat Arkansas in the SEC Tournament Semifinals.

Once again, it was the A&M who got on the board first, as the Aggies built a 4-0 lead heading into the homestretch, and unlike the first matchup of the week against the Razorbacks, they held on late for a monumental win.

With the victory, Jim Schlossnagle’s team becomes the first double-digit seed to ever make it to the SEC Tournament Championship game.

Texas A&M will now play for a tournament title on Sunday, May 28th against Vanderbilt, with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 pm.