COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — After going undrafted the past three days, Texas A&M catcher Troy Claunch has signed a free agent contract with the Chicago White Sox.

Claunch spent a single season in College Station after a successful tenure with Oregon State.

In his one year with the Aggies, he hit .292 with 49 RBI. He also excelled behind the plate as he caught 12 runners stealing.

With the signing, last season’s A&M team now has four players who will continue their careers in the minor leagues.