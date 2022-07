COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Aggies are continuing to get more preseason recognition before the 2022 season begins.

The Rimington Award committee named Bryce Foster to the Rimington Award watch list Saturday afternoon. The Rimington Award is given to the nation’s top center.

Baylor Center Jacob Gall received the recognition Friday afternoon.

Foster started all 12 games for the Aggies as a freshman and is looking to make an instant impact in 2022.