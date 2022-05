COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — On Monday, Texas A&M announced that it will not renew the contract of Head Softball Coach Jo Evans.

"Coach Evans has been a tremendous ambassador to our University and softball program for the last 26 years … We are deeply appreciative of her efforts while building on our softball program’s winning tradition."https://t.co/YohZLw1pq8 — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) May 23, 2022

Evans spent 26 seasons in the position, and compiled a 987-503-2 record, which included 22 trips to the NCAA Tournament, seven appearances in the Super Regionals and three trips to the Women’s College World Series.