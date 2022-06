COLLEGE STATION, TX — The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies swept the No. 12 Louisville Cardinals in the super regional round, to clinch a berth to the 2022 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Aggies won on Friday 5-4 and on Saturday 4-3, to punch their ticket to the College World Series, beginning on June 16th through June 27th.