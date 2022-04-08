COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — It wasn’t easy, but it was certainly exciting as Troy Claunch hit a solo home run to right field in the 11th inning to give the Texas A&M Baseball team a 3-2 win over Kentucky.

The Aggies trailed 2-0 in the fourth as the Wildcats picked up two runs in the top of the inning, but A&M immediately responded with the first of Claunch’s three RBI to cut the deficit to one.

In the sixth inning it was Claunch again to tie the game up, and the two teams traded scoreless innings until the grad transfer from Oregon State ended the game for good.

The two teams will turn it around and face off again on Friday, April 8th with the first pitch slated for 6:30 pm.