COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team continued its torrid run through SEC play as the Aggies beat Auburn 83-78.

There were multiple moments in both halves where it looked like the Tigers would pull away, as A&M trailed by as many as 12 in the first half and eight in the second half. Buzz Williams’ team finished both halves strong though, as the Aggies picked up a big conference victory.

When it was all said and done, Wade Taylor IV led Texas A&M in scoring with 22 points, while Julius Marble (20 points), Andersson Garcia (11 points) and Tyrece Radford (10 points) all scored in double figures as well.

The win now puts A&M alone in second place in the SEC with a 9-2 record. The Aggies will next be in action on Saturday, February 11th when they travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU at 7:30 pm.