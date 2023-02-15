COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The hunt for an SEC regular season championship continues for the Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team, as the Aggies beat Arkansas 62-56 on Wednesday night.

whoop gig sooie 👍 pic.twitter.com/N2og6Ul5AC — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 16, 2023

It looked early on like this game would get away from Buzz Williams’ team early on, as Arkansas led by as many as 12 points late in the first half.

As the clock was winding down though, A&M got a big time momentum shot from Hayden Hefner, who hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to cut the deficit to nine.

The Aggies would then come out of the half red hot, as they made their first five shots of the second frame, and took a lead on a Wade Taylor IV with 16:16 left in the game.

From there, the two teams traded the lead for much of the second half. Dexter Dennis made a lay up with 3:14 left to give the Aggies a two-point lead, which they would hold for good on their way to another win.

With the victory, A&M improves to 11-2 on the season and moves just one game back of Alabama in the SEC standings.

Once again, Taylor IV led the Aggies in scoring with 18 points. Dennis (14 points) and Tyrece Radford (11 points) also finished in double figures as well.

Next up is a trip to Columbia to take on Missouri on Saturday, February 18th at 5:00 pm.