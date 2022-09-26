KWKT - FOX 44
by: Parker Rehm
Posted: Sep 26, 2022 / 10:13 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Junior defensive back Antonio Johnson helped lead the Aggie defense in a 23-21 win over Arkansas on Saturday.
The SEC awarded him the week five defensive player of the week award after his 13 tackle performance.
𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫. 💪🔗 https://t.co/znzImq5WVx#GigEm pic.twitter.com/qKgwiDWTR0— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 26, 2022
