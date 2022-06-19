Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle, right, argues an out call with umpire Michael Dorantes, left, during an NCAA baseball game against Lamar on Tuesday,…
Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle, right, argues an out call with umpire Michael Dorantes, left, during an NCAA baseball game against Lamar on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).
Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle, right, argues an out call with umpire Michael Dorantes, left, during an NCAA baseball game against Lamar on Tuesday,…
Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle, right, argues an out call with umpire Michael Dorantes, left, during an NCAA baseball game against Lamar on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).