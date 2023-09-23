COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — A dominant defensive performance from the Aggies helped propel Texas A&M to 1-0 to start SEC play with a 27-10 win over Auburn at home.
The first half started slow offensively for Texas A&M with not much doing for Conner Weigman and the Aggies offense. A&M entered the half with a 6-0 lead and Weigman exiting before halftime with an ankle injury.
However, in the second half the Aggies offense didn’t skip a beat. Max Johnson played the rest of the way as QB1 and led Texas A&M to two-straight scoring drives, finishing his day completing seven of 11 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense also helped shoulder the burden to the tune of 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks! Former Temple Wildcats standout Taurean York had a career day in just his fourth-career game, racking up a team-high 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and his first collegiate sack.
Texas A&M now awaits the annual Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium against Arkansas on Saturday, September 30th at 11:00 a.m.