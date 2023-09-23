COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — A dominant defensive performance from the Aggies helped propel Texas A&M to 1-0 to start SEC play with a 27-10 win over Auburn at home.

Texas A&M opens SEC play with a 27-10 win over Auburn. A fantastic defensive performance for the Aggies but a standout performance for backup QB Max Johnson coming in for the injured Conner Weigman in the 2nd half – 7/11, 123 yards, 2 TD’s #GigEm pic.twitter.com/1A1HETvG6z — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 23, 2023

The first half started slow offensively for Texas A&M with not much doing for Conner Weigman and the Aggies offense. A&M entered the half with a 6-0 lead and Weigman exiting before halftime with an ankle injury.

Just saw Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman enter the medical tent after the #Aggies go three-and-out. He was hunched over and clearly in pain. #Aggies #GigEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 23, 2023

However, in the second half the Aggies offense didn’t skip a beat. Max Johnson played the rest of the way as QB1 and led Texas A&M to two-straight scoring drives, finishing his day completing seven of 11 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense also helped shoulder the burden to the tune of 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks! Former Temple Wildcats standout Taurean York had a career day in just his fourth-career game, racking up a team-high 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and his first collegiate sack.

A standout day for Taurean York (@TaureanYork5x) for the #Aggies – 11 tackles (team-high), 2 TFL, his first collegiate sack in A&M's 27-10 win over Auburn. @templewildcats



Jimbo Fisher: "He's only going to get better and better." #GigEm pic.twitter.com/L5huNnJEJO — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 24, 2023

Texas A&M now awaits the annual Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium against Arkansas on Saturday, September 30th at 11:00 a.m.