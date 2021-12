COLLEGE STATION, TX — On Friday, Duke Football officially announced that it would hire Texas A&M Defense Coordinator Mike Elko as its next head football coach.

The wait is over.



We're excited to announce @CoachMikeElko as our new head coach!#GoDuke 🔵😈 pic.twitter.com/aq40snOcqU — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) December 11, 2021

Elko spent the last four seasons in College Station and this past season led an Aggie defense that was 20th in total defense and third in scoring defense.

Texas A&M will next be in action on December 31st when the Aggies take on Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl.