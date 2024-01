COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M defense received a major boost on Monday night, when defensive lineman Shemar Turner confirmed that he would return in 2024.

During the 2023 season, Turner was one of the pieces of the A&M defensive line, finishing the campaign with 10.5 tackles for loss, six of which were sacks.

He will figure to be a big part of the Aggies defense in 2024 as Mike Elko takes over the team for his first season in charge in College Station.