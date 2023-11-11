COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Aggies are going bowling once again after failing to make a bowl game last season, securing their sixth win of the season against Mississippi State, 51-10.

Texas A&M ruled sophomore quarterback Max Johnson out as a game-time decision tonight which paved the way for Fresno State transfer Jaylen Henderson to make his first career start for the Aggies.

Henderson shined both through the air and on the ground, completing 11 of 19 passes for 150 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while leading the team in rushing with 60 rushing yards to go along with a score on the ground.

The Aggies defense held strong on the other end, only giving up 237 total yards of offense while coming away with three interceptions.

Texas A&M improves to 6-4 and moves onto a non-conference matchup with Abilene Christian on Saturday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m.