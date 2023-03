COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Aggies are heading to the big dance as a seven seed after a runner-up finish at the SEC Tournament.

Texas A&M MBB is heading to Des Moines, Iowa as a 7 seed in this year's tournament. They'll take on 10th-seeded Penn State on Thursday, March 16th. #GigEm #Aggies — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 12, 2023

Texas A&M will play 10th-seeded Penn State in the Midwest Region bracket in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, March 16th. Tip off is scheduled for 8:55 pm and can be seen on TBS.