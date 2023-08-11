COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Ahead of a season in which there are once again high expectations for the Texas A&M Football team, two members of the program earned their way onto preseason watch lists on Thursday.

It starts in the secondary with Demani Richarson, who is on the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the best defensive back in the nation.

This follows a season in which Richardson started every game for the Aggies, while leading the team with 73 tackles to go along with five pass breakups, which was tied for second on the team.

Meanwhile, another defensive standout in Edgerrin Cooper, found his way onto the watch list for the Dick Butkus Award, which goes to the best linebacker in college football.

.@edgerrincooper1 selected to the Preseason Butkus Award Watch List, which honors the nation's best linebacker 👍



During his first season in College Station, Cooper was everywhere for the A&M defense, playing in 11 games while finishing fourth on the team with 61 tackles of his own.

Texas A&M is set to start its season on Saturday, September 2nd when Jimbo Fisher and company host New Mexico at 6:00 pm.