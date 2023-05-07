COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — There are many ways to win a baseball game, and on Sunday Texas A&M found a new way to do so, as the Aggies secured a series win over No. 4 Florida with a 3-2 win in “balk off” fashion.

The game was on in which Jim Schlossnagle’s team didn’t lead until the final run of the contest, but every time the Gators scored, his Aggies had an answer.

With the victory, A&M moves to 11-13 in conference play and into a three-way tie for third place in the SEC West standings.

Next up for the Aggies is a midweek matchup against UTRGV on Tuesday, May 9th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm.