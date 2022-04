COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The spring season is now over for the Texas A&M Football team, as the Aggies finished off the campaign with the Maroon and White game, which the Maroon team won 30-24.

Jimbo Fisher and company will now start its extended offseason. The Aggies will next play a football game on September 3rd when they host Sam Houston State in the 2022 season opener. The kickoff time is yet to be determined.