Texas A&M Excited for their 10-Game SEC Schedule

COLLEGE STATION — The Texas A&M Football team has felt a lot of energy in the first few days of practice with over a month left before they play their season opener against Vanderbilt.

The Aggies will not have as much of a chance to ease into their season with an SEC Opponent waiting in week one and a trip to Alabama waiting in week two. For senior quarterback Kellen Mond, that’s just fine with him.

“We’ve always known playing in the SEC is always going to be a difficult thing,” Mond said. “Obviously it brings certain challenges but you know you look in the past and we’ve played great teams each and every year. People came into the season and said we got a pretty easy schedule with certain teams, but we’re definitely not scared to play an all SEC schedule.”

Mond’s teammate and fellow senior came to A&M to play in these kinds of games so he’s ready to dive right into the main course.

“Personally, I would just say that, you know, are rather go straight to it,” he said. “I mean every year we look forward conference games. And so, us playing a 10 game conference schedule was — I think — everything you could ask for.”