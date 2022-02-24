COLLEGE STATION, TX — In Gary Blair’s final home game at Reed Arena, the Texas A&M Women’s Basketball team fell to the No. 1 team in the nation, the South Carolina Gamecocks, 89-48.

Before the game, the Aggies honored Blair by officially naming the court the “Gary Blair Court,” and after the game, he spoke to the fans, along with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork.

Blair will still have one more regular season game with the Aggies, as they will go on the road to take on No. 25 Georgia on February 27th at 1:00 pm. After that they will begin postseason play with the SEC Tournament.