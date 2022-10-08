TUSCALOOSA, AL (FOX 44) — Two yards.
That’s all that separated the Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide from repeating the same result as last year’s matchup.
Texas A&M traded blows with the Crimson Tide in the first half, with Haynes King throwing two touchdown passes to keep the Aggies within three points at the break.
The real action came in the second half when the Aggies got the ball back with 1:45 left in the game. King and the A&M offense marched down the field, with an outstanding catch by Evan Stewart over two defenders and a pass interference call at the Alabama two-yard line setting the Aggies up for one final play.
The pass fell incomplete.
A&M now moves to 3-3 on the season, 1-2 in SEC play. The Aggies have a bye week and then travel to Columbia for a matchup with South Carolina on Saturday, October 22nd.