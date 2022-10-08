TUSCALOOSA, AL (FOX 44) — Two yards.

That’s all that separated the Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide from repeating the same result as last year’s matchup.

Texas A&M traded blows with the Crimson Tide in the first half, with Haynes King throwing two touchdown passes to keep the Aggies within three points at the break.

Here comes Texas A&M!



Haynes King and Moose Muhammad connect to tie it up for @AggieFootball. pic.twitter.com/j03U8IMPfA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 9, 2022

The real action came in the second half when the Aggies got the ball back with 1:45 left in the game. King and the A&M offense marched down the field, with an outstanding catch by Evan Stewart over two defenders and a pass interference call at the Alabama two-yard line setting the Aggies up for one final play.

The pass fell incomplete.

A&M now moves to 3-3 on the season, 1-2 in SEC play. The Aggies have a bye week and then travel to Columbia for a matchup with South Carolina on Saturday, October 22nd.