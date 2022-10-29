COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Conner Weigman impressed in his first-career start for the Aggies but it wasn’t enough to lead the Aggies to an upset over the Rebels.

Weigman led back-to-back touchdown drives in the first quarter, capped off by touchdown passes to Moose Muhammad III and Evan Stewart to put A&M on top, 14-7.

No. 15 Ole Miss didn’t back down on the road, continuing to feed the absolute monster that is Quinshon Judkins. Judkins finished the day with 205 yards rushing and a touchdown. He’s the only freshman in the country to have more rushing yards than Baylor’s Richard Reese.

The Rebels then scored 17-unanswered points to take a 24-14 lead, eventually extending their lead to 31-21 with Judkins finding the endzone for his lone touchdown.

Weigman and the Aggies offense then led a 10-play, 80-yard drive to pull within three points. A&M forced a punt and got the ball back but Ole Miss forced an incomplete pass on 4th down and the Rebels pulled out the 31-28 win.

This is A&M’s first four game losing skid since 2005 as they fall to 3-5 on the season, and last place in the West division at 1-4 in SEC play.

The Aggies stay home for a matchup with the Florida Gators on Saturday, November 5th at 11:00 a.m.