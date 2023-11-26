BATON ROUGE, LA (FOX 44) — The Aggies led by as much as 10 in the second half but Heisman hopeful Jayden Daniels and the No. 14 LSU Tigers rallied to down Texas A&M in the regular season finale, 42-30.

LSU jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter but the Aggies outscored the Tigers 17-7 in the second to take a three point lead into halftime.

A classic big-man touchdown to open the second half from offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. taking the handoff up the middle for the 1-yard score to take a 10-point lead in the third.

LSU wouldn’t back down and rattled off 21-unanswered points to take a 35-24 lead before a dagger from Jayden Daniels to Kyren Lacy sealed a Tigers win and the Aggies dropped to 7-5 on the season.

A&M now awaits their bowl selection where they will wrap up their 2023 campaign.